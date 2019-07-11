HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police are investigating a second shooting that happened hours after a first.
The second shooting happened on Wethersfield Avenue near its intersection with Airport Road around 4 a.m. on Thursday, according to police.
They said a 24-year-old man from Manchester suffered non-life threatening wounds to his hand and thigh.
Police cordoned off an area near a Sunoco gas station with yellow tape.
No road closures were reported.
Major Crimes Division was on scene to investigate.
Hartford investigators said the shooting marked the eighth in the city in about a week.
Police said the Wethersfield Avenue shooting does not appear to be connected to the first overnight shooting, which happened on Earle Street in Hartford's north end. A man is in critical condition from that incident.
Early last week, a shooting on Main Street during rush hour happened near Hartford Hospital.
The morning before that, another shooting happened on Main Street. A 30-year-old man was killed in that case.
The same morning, a person was shot on Barbour Street.
Over the weekend, three men in their 20s were shot early Saturday morning on Wethersfield Avenue. Investigators believe this case was the result of a neighborhood dispute.
Still, police pointed out that there have been about 19 fewer shootings in Hartford at this time compared to the same time last year.
