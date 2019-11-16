HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A man was injured in a shooting in Hartford on Saturday night, police said.
Hartford Police Dept Lt. Paul Cicero said the shooting took place at the intersection of Wethersfield Ave and Elliott Street.
Lt. Cicero said the man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg but is conscious and alert.
Those with information on the shooting are asked to contact Hartford Police at 860-722-TIPS (8477).
