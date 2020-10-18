HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday night in the capitol city.
Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero says it happened around 8 in the area of 150 Bedford Street.
The victim sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was conscious and alert.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Only one? Still early in the Rising Star. Ct.Tran should run bus tours in the night hours to watch the freak shows going on. All on your hard earned tax dollars.
