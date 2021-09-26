WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after child and a man were found shot Thursday night.
According to police, a 10 year-old and a 21-year-old man were shot in the area of Congress Street.
When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting in the street, but could not find any victims.
They later learned that the man and the child went to a nearby hospital.
The man had a gunshot wound to his leg, and the child had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his rib area.
This incident is actively being investigated by Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau.
This shooting has police on high alert, and they said they have some strong leads.
It's a quiet area where the shooting happened, but residents said violence is escalating.
Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo says from this date last year to now, they're responded to 85 shots fired calls.
He wouldn't elaborate on their leads Thursday night’s shooting, but he implied police are very familiar with the suspects.
“It’s a small group of people, these people are engaged in group violence. They’re engaged in auto theft. We’ve been talking about it for a long time. We need the assistance of our legislation in trying to change some of these laws,” Spagnolo said.
Police have seized one stolen car tied to one of the shootings.
They're also trying to find another car that's tied to these shootings.
On Sunday, police arrested the 21-year-old shooting victim, Derek St. Hilaire, for his role in a shooting that happened earlier in the day on John Street that left an 18-year-old woman injured.
St. Hilaire is facing several charges, including assault, and was given a $750,000 bond, which he has since posted.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6911 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.
