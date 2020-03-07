WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday night.
Police say the shooting happened in the area of Walnut Street and Wood Street around 7:01 p.m.
A 29-year-old male arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and has been released.
Detectives and forensics investigators responded to the shooting, officials said.
Police say no arrests have been made.
