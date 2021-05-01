MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Meriden Saturday.
According to Meriden Police Lt. Darin McKay, officers initially responded to the area of South Colony and Cooper Streets around 9:50 a.m. for a report of shots fired in the area and that a man had been struck by gunfire.
Officers saw a vehicle speeding away just as they arrived on scene.
Police eventually caught up to the vehicle in question and found that one of the occupants had been shot in the leg and was being driven to the hospital for treatment.
The man received treatment from paramedics before being taken to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries.
Residents in the area of South Colony and Cooper Streets that have surveillance video systems are asked to check their cameras.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Meriden Police at 203-630-6252.
