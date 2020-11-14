HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that happened over the weekend in Hartford.
Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero says it happened around 9 a.m. in the area of 158 Mather Street.
The victim, an adult male, was conscious and alert when he was taken to the hospital.
The extent of that person's injuries remains unknown at this time.
