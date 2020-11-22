MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man is out of the hospital after police say he was shot Saturday afternoon in Manchester.
According to Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea, officers responded to Purnell Place around 3:45 after receiving reports that shots were fired in the parking lot.
Arriving officials located a 30-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and buttocks.
He was taken to St. Francis Hospital for treatment, but later released.
Witnesses told police that an altercation occurred prior to the shooting between the victim and other parties, with one of those individuals being a male juvenile.
Police were able to get a description of what the male in question looked like and were able to locate and detain him.
Witnesses said that other individuals may have fled the scene in an unspecified vehicle.
The firearm used in the shooting has not been located.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Manchester Police at 860-645-5500 or the department's Investigative Services Unit at 860-645-5510.
Manchester Police continue to investigate.
(1) comment
It's Purnell Place not Purcell Place,
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.