HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death and a female was injured late Thursday night.
Police said the double stabbing happened on Sherman Street, just a few blocks from the UConn Law campus.
Hartford police identified the man who died as 38-year-old Dyshawn Copeland.
The female suffered an injury to her hand but is expected to survive.
Police later identified the suspect as Troy Hayes, which is the female victim's ex-boyfriend.
Hayes was located on Trumbull Street and charged with murder and second-degree assault.
He is being held on a $1 million bond.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.