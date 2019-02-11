HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A man was arrested after injuring an officer while attempted to escape police custody.
Hamden Police said on Saturday, Anthony Dagostino was arrested on four warrants.
He was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital after he was fingerprinted.
While at the hospital, Dagostino attempted to escape and threw several chairs at a Hamden police officer.
The officer suffered a knee injury.
Dagostino had been arrested on larceny, failure to appear, and violation of probation.
He is being held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court later this month.
