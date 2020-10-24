NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man injured in a crash in the Elm City earlier this year had the opportunity to thank the people that helped save his life.
New Haven Police say Thomas Mattesen suffered life threatening injuries back on May 9 when the semi-truck he was operating collided with a vehicle at the corner of Foxon Boulevard and Middletown Avenue.
Mattesen was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he remained for several weeks.
Family members recently reached out to lead investigators asking if Thomas could have the opportunity to meet and thank those that helped save his life that day.
On October 15, Mattesen got his wish.
Thomas and his wife arrived at the New Haven Police station at noon that day and thanked them, even the first responders that weren't there, for their actions, even trading stories of the accident and recovery.
"We are grateful for the work done by all the first responders that day on the ninth of May and wish Mr. Mattesen continued recovery," New Haven Police Lt. Stephan Torquati stated.
