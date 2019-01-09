EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a man who was involved in a threatening incident in East Windsor.
East Windsor Police posted a picture of the man on Facebook in an attempt to identify him.
Police did not release any additional information about the threatening investigation.
Anyone who may be able to identify him is asked to send East Windsor police a message through Facebook or contact Officer Tamrah Briody at 860-292-8240.
