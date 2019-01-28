WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning in West Haven, according to police.
Officers said the unidentified man was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said they were called to Derby Avenue near Forest Road around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday.
They learned that the vehicle involved in the strike appeared to be traveling east on Derby Avenue when the driver hit the victim.
The man was found in the roadway.
The driver and vehicle were gone when they arrived, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Haven Police Department at 203-937-3925.
