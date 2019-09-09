BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A 21-year-old man was shot in the head in Bridgeport while sitting in a vehicle Sunday night.
According to police, two gunshots were fired on Gem Avenue near Whitney Avenue.
The actual driver of the vehicle fled from the bullets and attempted to bring the victim to a hospital, police said.
The driver got onto Route 25 south and was involved in a crash on the ramp to Interstate 95 north.
The driver was not hurt, according to police.
The passenger, however, was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said they are continuing to investigate both the shooting and the crash.
The motive for the shooting has not yet been determined.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport police.
