WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) -- An investigation is underway after a Metro-North passenger died after exiting a train while it was moving on Thursday.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. while the train was traveling between Westport and East Norwalk.
The train was heading to Grand Central Station from New Haven.
At this time, Metro-North said it is unclear how the man, only identified as being 45 years old, got outside of the train while it was moving.
It is unclear if he was moving in between train cars at the time.
Trains were stopped until about 1:15 p.m. when they resumed.
There were about 150 passengers on the train at the time of the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.