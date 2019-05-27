HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A 74-year-old man on a mobility scooter was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Hamden.
According to police, Robert Sheard was not in a crosswalk when he was struck in front of the Miller Memorial Library on Dixwell Avenue.
Police said the incident happened around 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Sheard was hit by a vehicle the driver of which was heading westbound on Dixwell Avenue.
The vehicle was being driven by a 69-year-old Middletown resident, police said.
Sheard was ejected from his scooter.
An off-duty state trooper was the first to arrive on the scene. He tried to help the victim until first responders arrived.
However, police said Sheard succumbed to his injuries after being transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital.
No charges have been filed in the case.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Hamden Officer Nicholas Lovett at 475-201-1201.
