TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - An ATV rider was killed when he crashed into a street sign in Torrington, according to police.
Officers identified the rider as 32-year-old Paul Ledda.
They said they were called to the area of Albert and Lewis streets just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
Investigators determined that Ledda lost control of the ATV while riding on the road and went off to the right side. He hit a few bushes and the street sign.
They said Ledda was ejected and found on the sidewalk.
He was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed what happened is asked to call Torrington police at 860-489-2000.
