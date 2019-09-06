EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police shot and killed a man while responding to a domestic violence call, according to officers.
It happened at the couple's home on Skyline Drive in East Hartford on Thursday night.
Investigators continued to look for evidence at the scene on Friday morning.
Police said the woman was so violently attacked by her husband that she required hospitalization with life-threatening injuries.
The initial call came in to police around 6:30 p.m.
According to investigators, the woman was being attacked right when officers arrived.
A struggle with officers followed and the man was shot and killed by police. Two officers were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the couple has two children who were home. However, it's not clear if anything was witnessed.
It's also not yet clear how many shots were fired or if both responding officers discharged their weapons.
Neighbors reported hearing shots.
“I hear two or three sirens coming down the street and stopped right down the street over here, and then [I] hear three shots," said Frank Pellicane, a neighbor. "This was after the police vehicles got here and I didn’t [know] what it was.”
State police have taken over the investigation, per protocol.
They will be looking to see if there is bodycam footage, whether or not the man was armed and which officers fired weapons.
Police revealed that they had not been called to the home before.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.