HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A man has died after an ATV crash in Hamden on Tuesday afternoon.
Police responded to “power line trails: in the area of Gaylord Mountain Road and West Woods Road around 3:45 p.m. for the report of an accident involving an ATV.
The Hamden Fire Department located a 43-year-old man near the ATV. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police believe the man may have lost control as he attempted to turn, and he was ejected from the ATV.
The man’s identity has not been released at this time.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Hamden Police at 203-281-8218.
