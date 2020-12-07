WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Crews are investigating after a man was killed during a fire at a Windsor Locks condo complex on Sunday.
Crews were called to 94 Woodcock Court around 2:50 p.m. for the report of heavy fire at the complex.
Police said 76-year-old David Lingua was found dead on an outside porch area after suffering from burn injuries.
An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.
Police said no foul play was suggested, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No additional details were released at this time.
