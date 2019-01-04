BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Police in Bridgeport have arrested a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian and left the scene Friday morning.
According to police, around 11 a.m. a person was hit by the car near Boston and Kent Avenues.
The male victim was brought to Bridgeport Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Police said he could not be identified at this time.
According to police, they have made an arrest, but have not identified the person.
This is still an investigation, but no further details was released.
