MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot and killed during an officer involved shooting in Manchester Thursday night.
The Department of Corrections Parole Fugitive Unit was attempting to issue a warrant for a suspect at a home on Oak Street.
When the officers came in contact with the suspect, he allegedly made reference to a shooting if anyone came near him.
The suspect barricaded himself inside the basement of the home.
At that time, the CREST Team was called in for assistance due to the threat of a possible firearm.
After a short time negotiating with the suspect, police were able to convince him to come out of the house.
When the suspect came out of the house, an officer-involved shooting took place.
The suspect was brought to Hartford Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police have not released his identity at this time.
During a press conference, Manchester police said two Manchester police officers and two officers from other towns, who were part of the CREST Team, were involved in the shooting.
Their names have not been released at this time.
No officers or any other civilians were injured during the shooting.
No additional information has been released at this time.
