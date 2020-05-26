HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are on the scene of a fatal shooting on Tuesday.
The shooting happened near 530 Wethersfield Avenue.
Hartford police said the adult male victim was pronounced dead at Hartford Hospital.
Police said a pursuit happened moments after the shooting and the driver has been detained.
No additional details have been released at this time.
