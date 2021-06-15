BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - One person has died after a pair of shootings that led to road closures in Bridgeport on Tuesday morning.
State police said around 3:30 a.m., Troopers responded to the area of Route 8 northbound in Bridgeport after receiving 911 calls regarding a shooting.
When Troopers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was brought to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
Route 8 between exits 4 and 8 were closed while police investigated the shooting. The highway has since reopened.
State police said it appears to be an isolated incident where the victim was the intended target of the shooting.
Police have not released the name of the victim at this time.
A second shooting happened on Sixth Street in Bridgeport.
Bridgeport police reported two victims who were taken to Bridgeport Hospital. Their conditions were not released.
There's no word if the two shootings were connected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.