COLCHESTER (WFSB) - Police are investigating a stabbing Tuesday night that left one man dead.
According to police, troopers were called to Renee Drive at about 8 p.m. and found an unresponsive man. The man was found with a stab wound to his abdomen.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the incident is isolated and a person of interest has been detained.
More information is expected Wednesday.
Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.