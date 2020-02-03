HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford Police are on the scene of a deadly stabbing Monday night.
Police said when they arrived on the scene, a man was found with several stab wounds in the common area of an apartment complex.
The unidentified victim was brought to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Hartford Police have not identified a suspect at this time, but said there is no danger to the public.
Two crimes scenes have been identified. One in a common area and another in an apartment.
This is the third homicide of 2020 in Hartford.
Channel 3 has a crew heading the scene and will provide updates when they become available.
