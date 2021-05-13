WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A man has died after being shot in Waterbury on Thursday evening.
Police said officers were dispatched to the area of Chestnut Avenue around 7:45 p.m. for the report of shots fired.
Officers located a male victim that sustained a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The investigation remains active.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Waterbury Police at 203-574-6941.
