MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Milford man has died following a crash in Milford on Monday morning.
Police said around 6:30 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of E. Broadway and Surf Avenue for the report of a crash.
Police said a man, identified as 36-year-old Mark Thibault, was driving eastbound on E. Broadway when he hit a parked car that was unoccupied.
Thibault was brought to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Anyone with information on the crash is being asked to call Milford Police at 203-785-4764.
