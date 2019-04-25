BETHANY, CT (WFSB) - A barn collapse in Bethany left a man dead, according to state police.
It happened on Litchfield Turnpike just after 8:40 a.m. on Thursday.
According to state police, a trooper was working a construction job nearby and heard a loud crash.
"Upon further investigation, he was met by a male subject who came out yelling for help," said Lt. Kelly Kraynax, Connecticut State Police. "What was discovered was a collapsed barn."
The trooper was told that someone was trapped inside. He eventually found the middle-aged man, who was unresponsive.
First responders arrived, but said the man had succumbed to his injuries.
The identity of the male victim and the cause of the collapse have not yet been released.
"What we have found is that the structure was built in 1900 or 1901," Kraynax said. "They started construction to refurbish the barn in around January or February of this year. And there were two workers on scene."
The owners of the property were not home at the time.
OSHA was said to be investigating to see if there were any work violations.
Troopers are still investigating.
