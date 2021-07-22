BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Police have identified a man that was killed in a crash in Bristol Wednesday.
It happened around 5:45 at the corner of Peck Lane and Miller Road.
Officials say a vehicle and motorcycle collided, and that the operator of the motorcycle was ejected.
The motorcyclist, identified as 36-year-old Michael Genovese, Jr., suffered life threatening injuries as a result of the collision and was taken via LifeStar to Hartford Hospital, where he later died.
Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Bristol Police at 860-584-3035.
