CANTERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A 60-year-old man was killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Canterbury.
State police identified the victim as Raymond William Coughlin of Canterbury.
It happened around 4 p.m.
Troopers said he was driving north on Route 169 on Monday when witnesses reported that he traveled over the center line of the road and into the southbound shoulder. He then crashed into a stone wall, which caused the vehicle to overturn.
Coughlin was pronounced dead at the scene.
State police said the crash remains under investigation.
