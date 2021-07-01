EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) – A man was killed in a crash that happened Tuesday at the intersection of Route 82 and Banning Road in East Haddam.
Steven Davidson, 60, was traveling southbound when he collided with another vehicle at the intersection on Banning Road, according to police.
After hitting the front end of another vehicle, Davison was transported from the scene to a hospital and later pronounced dead.
The family in the second vehicle suffered no injuries, police said.
This case is still under investigation.
