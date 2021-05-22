STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man is dead after an unusual accident Saturday.
Stonington Police say a 62-year-old man was cutting a tree in a relative's yard when a chainsaw cut into his leg.
He was taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Police are not releasing the man's identity at this time.
