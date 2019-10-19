PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a crash on I-84 Eastbound in Plainville Friday night, said state police.
Police say the vehicle was traveling about one mile east of Exit 32 when it veered off the right side of the road and down an embankment before striking a tree.
Officials say the driver, Dominic Hamm, 22, of Southington, was the only person in the vehicle and he succumbed to his injuries.
The crash is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Mendoza of State Police Troop H at 860-534-1000.
