EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a crash on I-91 North in East Windsor Sunday night, said state police.
Police say the driver lost control before Exit 45 around 8:28 p.m.
The vehicle hit a guardrail and rolled over in the right shoulder, police said.
The driver was pronounced deceased on scene. A passenger was taken to Hartford Hospital for minor injuries.
The driver has been identified as Russell Jacobs, 44, of Springfield, Massachusetts.
The crash is under investigation by state police. Anyone with information is asked to call Troop H at 860-534-1000.
