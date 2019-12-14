VOLUNTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man is dead after a crash on Route 165 in Voluntown Saturday morning, said State Police.
The Voluntown Fire Department said the crash closed Route 165 on the Connecticut- Rhode Island state line.
State police said the driver lost control of the vehicle while traveling east.
Officials say Gianpiel Maya-Rodriguez, 24, of Norwich, was taken to Backus Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Troop E at 860-848-6500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.