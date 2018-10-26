CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in an early morning crash on Interstate 91 in Cromwell following a state police pursuit.
State police identified the victim as 28-year-old John William Griffin of Rocky Hill.
The driver in the vehicle, 28-year-old Dayquan Hibbert of New Britain, suffered a suspected minor injury.
According to troopers, Hibbert was traveling along I-91 south around 12:20 a.m. on Friday. He tried to get off at exit 21 in Cromwell and failed to negotiate the exit ramp's turn.
State police said the vehicle left the roadway and its right side collided with a tree.
Troopers said just before the crash, Hibbert failed to stop when signaled by state police. He then engaged troopers in a pursuit.
Hibbert was not seriously hurt.
Griffin, however, was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced dead.
State police continue to investigate the crash.
Anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to give them a call at 860-779-4917.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.