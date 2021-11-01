HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police investigated a homicide in the south end of Hartford on Monday morning.
According to police, officers were called to the area of 18 Bushnell St. near Franklin Avenue around 1 a.m.
They said they received calls of shots being fired in the area and that a party was down in the street.
"Upon arrival, we located a male unresponsive in the roadway," said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, Hartford police. "EMS life-saving measures were applied here [and he] was transported to Hartford hospital where he was he pronounced deceased. He’s been identified as 36-year-old Hartford resident Erik Rodriguez."
Police said they believe Rodriguez and the shooter knew each other.
They have not identified a possible motive for the shooting or identified the suspect.
Police did say that a lot of businesses in the area may have surveillance cameras that could help them.
They also said there is no danger to the public.
