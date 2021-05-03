STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - A deadly crash in Stratford is under investigation.
According to police, it happened on Access Road near Lordship Boulevard just before 12:45 a.m. on Monday.
The driver, a lone male, struck a utility pole and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the scene is active and traffic will be rerouted as necessary during the investigation.
No other details were released.
