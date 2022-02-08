LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A Ledyard man has died following a crash Tuesday.
It happened on Center Groton Road (Route 117) around 6:25 in the morning.
Police say a Volkswagen Jetta had been traveling up the roadway when it collided with an oncoming Chevy pickup truck.
The force of the collision caused the Jetta to go off into the breakdown lane, later catching fire, and the pickup to rollover, also catching fire.
Crews had to rescue both drivers, who had become trapped in their respective vehicles.
The driver of the pickup, Brian Jolicoeur, 59, of Ledyard, died at the scene.
The operator of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital for further treatment.
According to Ledyard police, Route 117 was closed between Lorenz Parkway and the Groton town line for an extended period of time while police investigated.
Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Ledyard Police Officer Pudvah at 860-464-6400 or by email at ofc.pudvah@ledyardCT.org.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.
