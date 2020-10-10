WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - An east Hampton man was killed Saturday after the car he was driving lost control and crashed before igniting into flames.
Police said 32-year-old David Valentine was driving a 2004 Corvette in the left lane of 3 on I-91 north in Wallingford.
For an unknown reason the car lost control and veered left, struck a wire rope guard rail and the continued into the median. Police said the car then struck a concrete bridge support and burst into flames.
Valentine was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has a vehicle equipped with a dash camera is asked to contact the Connecticut State Police Troop I at 203-393-4200.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air, online, and in our app for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.