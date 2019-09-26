HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A man was killed in a scooter crash in Hartford on Thursday.
Police said the scooter collided with a car on Wethersfield Avenue.
The driver of the car was taken into custody.
Wethersfield Avenue is closed between Wyllys Street south to Annawan Street.
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.
