HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man has died after being shot Saturday in Hartford.
It happened around 9:45 at night in the area of Blue Hills Avenue.
Police had responded to the 600 block after being alerted to a ShotSpotter activation.
When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as Benjamin Garnett, 29, of Hartford, suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
No arrests have been made as of yet in connection with the deadly shooting.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Hartford Police at 860-722-8477.
