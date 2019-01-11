MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer driver was killed when his rig went down an embankment in Milford Friday morning.
The man was not identified, but officials said he was 57 years old.
The truck was carrying water bottles.
According to the Department of Transportation, the crash happened on the southbound side of I-95.
The right and center lanes were closed between exits 41 and 40. However, around 9:30 a.m., only the right lane was closed.
The incident happened just after 6:30 a.m., state police said.
The tractor trailer was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
No other details were released.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
The area is heavily traveled during the morning commute, so drivers were told to expect delays.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.