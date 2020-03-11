NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- State police were called to a serious crash on I-395 in Norwich on Tuesday.
A man, identified by troopers as Joshua Prince, 23, of Uncasville, was killed.
The crash happened just after 6 p.m.
Investigators determined that Prince was headed south near exit 11 when he veered out of the roadway to the left and into the grassy median. He then struck a metal reflector post.
Prince came back onto the roadway across the left lane, overcorrected and veered back into the median.
At that point, state police said he struck a metal beam guardrail where he continued along it until he rolled over and struck a bridge abutment.
The vehicle spun counterclockwise and came to a final rest between abutment pillars.
Troopers said Prince was pronounced dead due to injuries sustained in the crash.
They're still not sure what caused Prince to veer in the first place.
State police said lanes on the north and southbound side were closed for their investigation.
