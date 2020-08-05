HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford identified the victim of a deadly shooting that happened on Tuesday night.
They said Chan Williams-Bey Sr., 49, was found in the backyard of a home in the area of Norfolk and Kent streets around 9:35 p.m.
Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero said officers responded following a Shot Spotter activation, which told officers the vicinity of the shooting.
Williams-Bey was located and taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he later died. He was pronounced dead just before 10 p.m.
The incident marked yet another case of violence in Hartford over several days.
Late Monday night, three people were injured in a shooting near Tower Avenue and on early Tuesday morning, one person died and five others were injured after a shooting during a large gathering.
