MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a late night motorcycle crash in Meriden.
Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Joshua Stefanko of Berlin.
They said the crash happened in the area of 809 Hanover Rd. just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
Stefanko was found with obvious traumatic injuries, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His motorcycle had heavy damage.
Police said their investigation revealed that while Stefanko was on a slight right curve in the road, he lost control of the bike. The reason was not clear.
Stefanko crossed the double yellow line, slide across the road, and hit a stone wall.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Meriden police at 203-630-6201.
