WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A deadly motorcycle crash is under investigation in Wallingford.
According to police, Robert Kelleher, 55, was killed when his 1989 Harley Davidson motorcycle crashed on Old Colony Road, south of the intersection with Oak Street.
It happened on Sunday around 9 p.m.
Police said their investigation revealed that Kelleher had been traveling south on Old Colony Road. As he rode past Oak Street, he went on a slight right curve on a relatively flat section of road.
They said he went over the double yellow line into the oncoming travel lane and struck a metal beam guard rail on the opposite side.
Kelleher was ejected from the motorcycle.
The investigation into what happened continues.
Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact Wallingford police.
