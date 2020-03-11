PRESTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a crash in Preston on Tuesday night.
According to state police, Demir Prevalla, 60, of Watertown, was traveling down Harris Fuller Road just before 11 p.m. when he left the roadway for some reason.
Troopers said it happened just as he approached a left curve.
He went off the right shoulder and up an embankment.
Prevalla then struck a Department of Transportation sharp turn sign, went airborne, hit the ground and collided with a tree.
The vehicle spun around and came to a final rest on its side against the tree.
State police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
There's no word on what caused the crash.
