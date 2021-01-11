SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A 20-year-old man was killed in a weekend crash that happened in Suffield.
Suffield police identified the victim as Peter Decasperis.
Officers said they received a 911 call about a vehicle that was off of Hickory Street in a field on Sunday just before 11 p.m. The driver had slammed into a tree.
The driver, identified as Decasperis, was found severely injured outside of the vehicle.
He succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to contact Suffield police.
